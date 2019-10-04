Juvenile driver hurt when potato truck overturns

MGN Online

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A juvenile driver was hospitalized after a crash at State Highway 39 and 1900 south, south of Aberdeen at around 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police said the juvenile was driving a 1992 Ford straight-truck hauling potatoes. He slowed to turn west onto 1900 South, but lost control of the truck and overturned on the southwest corner of the intersection. The truck hit a fence as it overturned and the fence struck a natural gas pipe.

A gas leak resulted in closure of the area for about two and a half hours.

The driver, who was not identified, was transported to Power County Hospital by private vehicle. His condition was unknown.

Investigation of the crash is continuing.

