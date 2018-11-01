KATZ owner reacts to police intervention in CBD sales

KATZ CBD oil update

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A week after Pocatello Police told her she had to stop selling CBD oil, Katrina Evans has been formally informed that she can no longer sell the oil, as trace amounts of THC were found in a sample taken from her store.

Evans wasn't issued a warning or citation but received a phone call informing her of the results. Now additional testing is being done to find out exactly how much THC was in the sample.

The results were a surprise and disappointment to Evans, who had believed the oil and topical she was selling contained no THC, as advertised.

But business will continue as it had before the boost from CBD sales.

"It's worked out really great for us. I'm really sad because CDB oil helps so many people," Evans said.

It was help that Evans was seeking when she first tried the oil after a recent surgery. She said that once she saw the results, she knew she wanted to sell it to help others.

Now customers are saddened that they can no longer purchase the oil at KATZ.

"I've had numerous calls, numerous people," Evans said. "I had one gentleman who came in that was just absolutely devastated that he couldn't get it for his son."

Now Evans is sending those people to other spots where they can purchase it. Though the oil is federally legal, as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC, it must be THC free in the state of Idaho.

Still, the oils and other hemp products are available in major chain stores like Walmart and Costco.

"I feel a little singled out...us little mom and pop's figure that you know, it's being sold all over. It was legal. It was okay."

Evans now feels that she has lost a source of income. She had sold several hundreds of dollars worth of the oil in a matter of hours when she first advertised it. Since then, she's restocked her inventory and then had to return it all.

While she's upset about what happened, Evan thinks that this event will "change the laws and open a lot of doors."

While it doesn't appear that any change will come about soon, Evans believes that more education about CBD may make the difference in the future.