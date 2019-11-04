Key races in Tuesday election

MGN Elections

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It has been a contentious election season in many communities this year. Here is a look at some of the key issues we'll be following Tuesday.

Pocatello generated 12 candidates for 3 available positions. There is one race in Chubbuck.

In Franklin County, voters are being asked to approve a $2.9 million construction bond. It would pay for renovation and improvements to the county courthouse in Preston. If approved, it would cost property owners approximately $18 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Voters in Bingham County are being asked whether the county should create a new Bingham County Recreation District. The boundaries of the district would include the boundaries of the Snake River, Blackfoot, and Firth school districts. The levy could assess up to $40 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation.

Two tax issues face Lemhi County voters Tuesday. The first would determine if the county should join the College of Eastern Idaho taxing district. The second would create a 15-year, 4% hotel-motel room tax. That funding would be used to pay for a Salmon Valley Community Pool and public parks, general tourism development, and to offset the costs that tourism might create.

In Power County, voters are being asked to approve a $2.9 million construction bond to pay for renovations of Power County Hospital, including a 14,400 square-foot expansion, and a new physical therapy building. If approved, it would cost taxpayers an estimated $20.61 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. The hospital already holds existing bonds of over $13.5 million.

One of the key contests in the upper valley this year will be the race for Mayor of Rexburg. Incumbent Jerry Merrill faces a challenge from Travis Brown.

In Sugar City, Mayor David Ogden faces a challenge from Steven Adams. Four people are seeking two two-year city council positions and four are seeking two four-year posts in a wholesale makeover of the city council.

Seven people are seeking three available posts on the St. Anthony City Council. In Island Park, former Ammon Mayor Bruce Ard is running for Mayor against Mike Bogden.

In Fremont County, voters are being asked to approve a $410,000 permanent increase in the Fremont County Ambulance District tax levy. It would cost taxpayers about $20.95 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation.