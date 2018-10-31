Investigators uncover true identity of pot bust suspect
IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 10/31/18: Investigators have discovered the true identity of Javier Luna-Gutierrez who was arrested for trafficking 117 pounds of marijuana on Oct. 14 in Idaho Falls and identified himself with a fictitious California Driver's license.
They were able to confirm his identity through a fingerprint check.
The Idaho State Police followed-up on this new information and discovered that Sarmiento-Sarmiento had a United States Marshals Federal Warrant out of Utah.
The warrant was for the following charges:
Count 1 - Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Count 2 - Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
Count 3 - Possession of a Firearm and ammunition by an illegal Alien
Count 4 - Carrying a Firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime
Count 5 - Re-Entry of a previously removed Alien
In addition to being charged with Trafficking 117 pounds of marijuana, Sarmiento-Sarmiento was additionally charged by ISP for providing false information to an officer, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarmiento-Sarmiento is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail.
_____
ORIGINAL:
Idaho State Police arrested two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Idaho Falls on Sunday.
ISP reports during the course of the traffic stop, 117 pounds of packaged marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered.
The driver, Javier Luna-Gutierrez, 25, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Both were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has filed an Immigration Detainer on both subjects.
Most Popular Stories
- Updated The US economy added 250,000 jobs in October
- Updated Election Day weather could be nasty in several key states
- Updated Armed police respond to central London stabbing
- Updated For 5th time in 3 days, kids hit at bus stop, police say
- Updated Obama will campaign for Gillum, Abrams as Trump picks up attacks