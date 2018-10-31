Investigators uncover true identity of pot bust suspect

2 people in custody after 117 pounds of marijuana seized

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 10/31/18: Investigators have discovered the true identity of Javier Luna-Gutierrez who was arrested for trafficking 117 pounds of marijuana on Oct. 14 in Idaho Falls and identified himself with a fictitious California Driver's license.

Javier Luna-Gutierrez now identified as Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento and Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez

Javier Luna-Gutierrez now identified as Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento and Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez

Police say the Department of Homeland Security Task Force ran the name of "Javier Luna-Gutierrez" through their Federal Database and discovered his true identity was Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento.

They were able to confirm his identity through a fingerprint check.

The Idaho State Police followed-up on this new information and discovered that Sarmiento-Sarmiento had a United States Marshals Federal Warrant out of Utah.

The warrant was for the following charges:

Count 1 - Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Count 2 - Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Count 3 - Possession of a Firearm and ammunition by an illegal Alien

Count 4 - Carrying a Firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime

Count 5 - Re-Entry of a previously removed Alien

In addition to being charged with Trafficking 117 pounds of marijuana, Sarmiento-Sarmiento was additionally charged by ISP for providing false information to an officer, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarmiento-Sarmiento is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

_____

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police arrested two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Idaho Falls on Sunday.

ISP reports during the course of the traffic stop, 117 pounds of packaged marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered.

The driver, Javier Luna-Gutierrez, 25, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Javier Luna-Gutierrez now identified as Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento and Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez

Javier Luna-Gutierrez now identified as Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento and Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez

The passenger, Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, of Visalia, CA was arrested for trafficking marijuana.

Both were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has filed an Immigration Detainer on both subjects.