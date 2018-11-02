2 fires on I-15
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reports there are two fires on Interstate 15.
One is at milepost 113, and the other is at milepost 115.
ISP reports firefighters are on their way.
Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
