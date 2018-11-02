KIFI Breaking News

2 fires on I-15

Nov 02, 2018

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reports there are two fires on Interstate 15.

One is at milepost 113, and the other is at milepost 115.

ISP reports firefighters are on their way.

