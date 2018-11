BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Voters in Blackfoot decided the fate of the city's swimming pool Tuesday. The measure needed 66 percent approval but received only 63.95 percent of the vote.

The city council decided that if voters supported a $3.9 million general obligation bond the city would renovate the pool. If not, the pool would be closed.

The 20-year bond was estimated to cost the average taxpayer about $69.62 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.