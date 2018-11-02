Deputies declare bomb threat false alarm

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 10:47 a.m. Deputies and emergency personnel have cleared the scene of this incident and determined there is no further threat or cause for alarm.

Upon investigation, it appears there was some confusion in a conversation between an employee and a customer at the Jiffy Lube that resulted in a call to dispatch advising of a possible bomb device at that location.

All parties relating to this call were interviewed and deputies determined there was no criminal action necessary.

Bomb Squad resources checked the area as a precaution and found no further cause for concern.



___

UPDATE 10:31 a.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at a business near 25th E. And Sunnyside Rd.

Deputies have the scene secured and a person has been detained relating to this call.

Bomb Squad personnel from the Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police are also on scene and are working on clearing the area in question of any potentially hazardous items.

Nearby businesses and schools in the affected area have or are being contacted by Deputies and made aware of the situation for safety purposes.

The area in question is secured and there is no known threat to the public outside of it.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.



___

UPDATE 10:25 a.m. District officials report the hall check has been lifted.

ORIGINAL:

Law enforcement report there is a bomb threat in the area of Kohls.

Officials say the area is secure.

Hillcrest High School, Sandcreek Middle School and Ammon Elementary School are in a hall check mode as a precautionary measure.

This is a breaking story.

Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more information becomes available.