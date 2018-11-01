Evacuations lifted and gas line fixed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11:45 a.m. City officials report the gas pipeline is fixed, and residents can now return to their homes.

The area has been cleared, and service is being restored.

A contractor apparently working on private residence accidentally severed a main gas line to the neighborhood, prompting Idaho Falls Police and Fire to clear the area until gas crews could respond to turn off the gas and repair the broken line.

Intermountain Gas crews responded and were able to shut off the gas in the neighborhoods and repair the broken line.

ORIGINAL:

Construction crews near the address of 1385 Southeast Bonneville severed a gas main that is forcing the evacuation of nearby neighborhoods around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire are on scene and have ordered a Reverse 911 alert to nearby neighborhoods to evacuate while gas company crews work to repair the broken line.

The evacuation area includes from Ponderosa Drive to Juniper Drive between Southeast Bonneville and 15th Street.

There is no estimated time for repairs at this time, but crews are on scene working to secure the area and repair the damage.

