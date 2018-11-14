Buck shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho

This 4 X 5 mule deer buck was shot and left to waste just off Miles Canyon Road (also known as Mill Canyon Road) in unit 78 in southeast Idaho.

LIBERTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a dead buck discovered just off Miles Canyon Road (also known as Mill Canyon Road) near Liberty, Idaho, in Game Management Unit 78.

Officials said the buck, a large 4x5 mule deer, was shot and left to waste on the south side of the road, approximately 1.2 miles west of the Lanark Road turnoff.

Fish and Game investigated the incident after a caller submitted information to Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) on November 9.

Any information about this buck, including photographs of the deer alive, should be forwarded to Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer, Cameron Sena, at (208) 576-9067.

Anyone with information about this incident or other wildlife violations can also call the CAP hotline, 1-800-632-5999, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Callers can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are available to those who provide information leading to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators.