Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports a 75-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on eastbound US 20 at exit 310, near Idaho Falls around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to ISP, Jostin D. Talcott was trying to cross US 20 from the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes to get to the westbound side and was struck in the eastbound left lane by a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 41-year-old Carla A. Killian of Idaho Falls.

Talcott succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

ISP said Killian was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes of US 20 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

____

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a crash eastbound US 20 at the end of the 310 on ramp, north of Idaho Falls at the Lewisville exit.

All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time.

ITD says to expect delays.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

