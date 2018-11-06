1 person hospitalized after crash on I-15

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 1:00 p.m. Idaho State Police report one person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 68.6, in Pocatello around 7:50 a.m.

ISP reports Angela M. McDermott, 36, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on I15 in a 2004 Ford Taurus, and Steven R. Tobol, 52, of Ronan, Montana, was driving northbound on I15 in a 1995 Kenworth semi hauling two trailers.

McDermott veered into the right lane of travel impacting Tobol's vehicle.

McDermott was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.

ISP reports both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m. Idaho State Police report the lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 68.6 near Pocatello.

The northbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Officials say to expect delays.