Dog killed, woman injured in house fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 1625 S Highline Drive for a report of a structure fire around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival to a small two-story home in the foothills, firefighters reported flames coming from the front door.

One occupant self-evacuated and was outside the home.

Firefighters did a primary and secondary search and did not find other occupants inside the home; however, there were two dogs inside the home when the fire started.

One dog died from presumed smoke inhalation, but the other dog made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters report the fire originated in the kitchen and were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

They performed ventilation, overhaul and checked for hot spots. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

No other structures were threatened.

One adult female did sustain a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance for evaluation.

There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The damages were estimated at $100,000.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2010 to 2014, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 166,100 home structure fires that involved cooking equipment per year. These fires caused an average of 480 civilian fire deaths, 5,540 civilian fire injuries, and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.