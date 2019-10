MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police say an elderly woman was struck while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Capital and West Broadway at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police say she was doing well.

The driver was cited for failure to yield.

The intersection was closed for some time to allow for investigation of the incident.