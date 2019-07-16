Brush fire burns 2 acres

Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11:55 a.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports the fire it out.

It burned a total of two acres.

Crews are finishing mopping up.

___

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is currently fighting a brush fire on the east side of the river near Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Upper Plant.

Firefighters are getting it knocked down and keeping it from a nearby home. Idaho Falls Fire Department

A total of approximately 1.5 acres has burned.

The cause is unknown at this time.