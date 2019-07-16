KIFI Breaking News

Brush fire burns 2 acres

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 11:49 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:25 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11:55 a.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports the fire it out.

It burned a total of two acres.

Crews are finishing mopping up.

___

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is currently fighting a brush fire on the east side of the river near Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Upper Plant.

Firefighters are getting it knocked down and keeping it from a nearby home.

A total of approximately 1.5 acres has burned.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories