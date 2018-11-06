Mobile home "total loss" after fire

Mobile home lost in fire

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: The mobile homeowners, Shane and Tawnya Turner, also own the popular "Picnic Basket" food truck and say the home is a total loss.

"We've lost all we've had left," said Shane.

They say they have no clue what started the fire as they don't use space heaters, candles or the fireplace because they have a bird and it could kill it.

ORIGINAL:

A mobile home on Whitaker Road and Bluebird Drive in Chubbuck caught fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday.



The homeowner was at work, but his daughter was home.

Local News 8 reporter Linda Larsen happened to see smoke and called the fire department.

