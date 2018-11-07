Fremont voters reject wildlife crossing proposal

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fremont County voters let their county commission know what they think about wildlife crossings on Highway 20 over Targhee Pass. Voters were given three choices, yes (892), no (3,743), or I don't know (164).

A group of wildlife advocates have proposed the Idaho Transportation Department consider building wildlife overpasses and fencing to direct wildlife over or under the highway in known wildlife corridors. Specifically, the plan would focus on a stretch of highway between Idaho 87 and the Montana state line.

Some Island Park residents have voiced concerns about the proposal.

The results of the election will be used by the Fremont County Commission to help inform its recommendations to ITD or other agencies.