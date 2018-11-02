KIFI Breaking News

Portion of I-15 reopens

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 01:40 PM MDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 05:44 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 4:10 p.m. Idaho State Police reports all lanes of I-15 have been re-opened.

 

ORIGINAL:

The wind is blowing hard in eastern Idaho.  

The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts (milepost 119 to milepost 145) is now closed due to high winds and low visibility from blowing dirt.

Officials say to look out for blowing dust.

A traffic detour is in place.

ITD says you should use caution while driving through the area.  

