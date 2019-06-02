Idaho Falls firefighters respond to an explosion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An explosion has firefighters battling a fire in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said that an explosion was reported at Terry & Sons Upholstery near Lindsay Boulevard and Broadway Street on Sunday.

The Fire Department said that two men have been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. One of those men were inside the building and thrown out when the explosion happened. The other man was reported outside on the west side of the building.

The property next door, Musselman Equipment, is the only other structure threatened.

Crews are working to put out the fire, but say it is challenging because of the upholstery inside. It is not clear what caused the explosion.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is asking for everyone to avoid the area.

