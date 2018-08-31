Idaho Falls gun shots under investigation

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police are investigating numerous reports of gunshots Thursday.

The reports began coming in at 3 a.m. when dispatchers were told that shots were fired in the 200 block of West 19th Street. Officers could not find the source of the shots or victims.

At 4:45 a.m., another call of shots being fired came from the area of Fife and 17th and, once again, the 200 block of 19th. Police could not find the source of the shots or victims.

Then, at 6:45 p.m. police were called to the 300 block of West 20th for a report of vandalism. People in the area said they heard shots fire in the area at 4:45 a.m. They said they saw a car's tail lights leaving the area, but did not see the vehicle. When the caller returned home from work, they found damage to the front windshield of a parked vehicle that appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

At 10:49 p.m., police were called to report of a structure fire at 12th and Hoopes. Once on the scene, officers were told that there had been a previous disturbance in that area involving weapons.

The call may be related to a fire we reported earlier. You can read about that HERE.

Officers are currently investigating each incident.