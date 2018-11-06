11-Year-old found safe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: The missing girl was found safe and is home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Keylee Messick was last seen on November 04, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Police say she was seen with two unknown boys who were approximately 11 to 13 years old. The three were leaving her house on the 900 block of East Elva in Idaho Falls.

Keylee is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Fiesta Ole’ sweatshirt, grey leggings and grey Nike shoes.

If anyone has information on Keylee’s location, call police at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. Idaho Falls Police case 2018-40900.

(This is the most recent photo provided. We are attempting to get a better photo.)