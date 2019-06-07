Injured man transported to hospital

MGN Online

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck Police officers responded to the area of 4200 block of Yellowstone Ave for a report of an adult male who was bleeding Friday morning around 12:20 a.m.

An ambulance transported the man to Portneuf Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Officials say they are non-life-threatening.

Police are still in the process of determining the extent and cause of the injuries as well as trying to determine where they occurred.

Officers are still in the early stages of the investigation and are unable to release any further information at this time.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.