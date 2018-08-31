Man dies in head-on collision

Photos shared by Rodrigo Ortega.

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports a 27-year-old Tetonia man died in a head-on collision involving a Dodge pickup truck and a Semi 10 wheel box truck on Highway 26 at milepost 368 around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Photos shared by Rodrigo Ortega.

Officials say Charles H. Weathington was driving the pickup heading west and collided head-on with the semi that was eastbound.Weathington succumbed to his injuries on scene.An ambulance transported the driver of the semi-truck to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash completely blocked Hwy 26 for approximately four hours.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies continue to investigate this crash.



