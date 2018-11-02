Officials release identity of man who died after crash involving pickup truck and semi truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:15 p.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has identified the pickup truck driver as 90-year-old Douglas Wareing of Blackfoot.

Officials report there were no other occupants of the pickup, and the female driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Heath Treasure, the President of Super T Transport, in Idaho Falls has released the following statement, "Although we were not at fault in today's accident, we are absolutely devastated and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim's family."

ORIGINAL:

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports a male pickup truck driver died after a crash at 65th S and 45th W by Love's Truck Stop and The Flying J.

According to officials, the pickup crashed into the rear end of the semi-trailer.

The male pickup driver was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center but died soon after.

Bonneville County deputies are investigating crash and are not sure if the semi was stopped waiting to make a left hand turn when the pickup crashed into the rear end.

The westbound lane is blocked while the investigation is being conducted.

Heath Treasure, the President of Super T Transport, in Idaho Falls has released the following statement, "Although we were not at fault in today's accident, we are absolutely devastated and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim's family."