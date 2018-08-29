Nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

WHP

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - A Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop Tuesday resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,849 pounds of marijuana.

The traffic stop occurred at 11:30 a.m. near milepost 361 on Interstate 80 eastbound.

A trooper stopped a 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup pulling a flatbed trailer to conduct a commercial vehicle inspection.

While conducting the inspection, another trooper ran his drug detection K-9, and his dog alerted to the odor of narcotics within the load on the trailer.

Troopers searched the load on the trailer and discovered 1,849 pounds of marijuana.

With the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently investigating the case.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $7.3 million.