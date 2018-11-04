One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls

Courtesy: Alex Place

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7:35 P.M. 11/3/18: 35 year old Jesse J. Quinton was killed in an officer involved shooting early Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police released the name around 6:30 Saturday night.

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead after an Idaho State Police traffic stop turned into a officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls late Friday night.

ISP initiated a traffic stop in the Northgate Mile and Lomax Street area. ISP say that the male driver fled on foot and they pursued him.

The pursuit ended with a physical altercation, in which an ISP trooper fired one shot from his duty weapon.

Local law enforcement helped provide first aid and the suspect was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating this officer-involved shooting with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office as the lead investigative agency.

The name of the deceased man is being withheld until family is notified.