Part of US 20 temporarily closed

MGN Online

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department is temporarily closing US 20 at the Menan exit and Thornton exit from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Power is replacing a downed power line across the highway.

Officials say traffic control is in place.

ITD says to find a temporary alternate route until the roadway is open.

Also, Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana state line is closed due to severe winter conditions.

There are reports of multiple slide-offs, drifting and blowing snow, 50 mph winds and low-visibility.

You are advised to find an alternate route until further notice.

You can view the latest conditions HERE.