Miscommunication triggered Pocatello High School hall check

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Pocatello High School was in hall check (controlled access) Wednesday morning as the result of a miscommunication.

According to Pocatello police, the actual incident in question occurred on Monday when a student reported that they thought they saw someone in the parking lot looking at an AR-15.

Somehow, the version of the story the school resource officer heard was that a student had a handgun Wednesday.

Lt. Eric Anderson of the Pocatello Police Department said despite the scary confusion, no one is, or was, in danger.

"The story kinda got all changed around and discombobulated," Anderson said. "But turns out it happened on Monday and we believe it was just people looking at an AR-15. Maybe something they had just recently purchased or something, so there is no threat."

Anderson said the school resource officer is still looking into a few things, but it is not believed that any crime occurred.

ORIGINAL:

Pocatello High School was placed in hall check (controlled access) due to a police matter in the area Wednesday morning.

District officials say all students are safe, and this was an extra safety precaution.

Officials say the situation has been resolved.