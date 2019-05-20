Missing woman found deceased in Snake River

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5/20/19: The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Eljo Veldman was found deceased in the Snake River shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Idaho Falls Police detectives are continuing to investigate, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Police say this information was not released yesterday in order to allow for time for family notifications.

The 48-year-old from the Netherlands had been visiting the area and staying in an RV at South Tourist Park.

UPDATE: The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Eljo Veldman has been found.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing adult woman.

48-year-old Eljo Veldman is from Holland and was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night in the area of South Tourist Park at 2800 S Yellowstone Highway.

She was last seen in wearing a white top and grey pants.

If you have seen or know where Ms. Veldman is, you are asked to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.