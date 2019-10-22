Missing Rexburg man is located and is safe

The Rexburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Matthew Painter who left for work at 4:30 a.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:

A Rexburg man, reported missing Monday, has been located and is safe, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

Original Story:

The Rexburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a 25-year-old who left for work at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning and has not been seen since.

Matthew Painter is described as being 6'1" tall and weighing 225 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was possibly wearing a Burger King uniform.

Painter is believed to be driving a 2013 gray Chevy Cruze with Idaho license plate 1MC2850.

Anyone who has seen Painter or has any information about his whereabouts is requested to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008 or dial 911.

