KIFI Breaking News

Missing Rexburg man is located and is safe

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:28 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:49 AM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:
A Rexburg man, reported missing Monday, has been located and is safe, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

 

Original Story:

The Rexburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a 25-year-old who left for work at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning and has not been seen since.

Matthew Painter is described as being 6'1" tall and weighing 225 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was possibly wearing a Burger King uniform.

Painter is believed to be driving a 2013 gray Chevy Cruze with Idaho license plate 1MC2850.

Anyone who has seen Painter or has any information about his whereabouts is requested to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008 or dial 911.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories