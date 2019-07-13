Prosecutor seeks post conviction relief for Christopher Tapp

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "There exists clear and convincing evidence that Petitioner (Christopher Tapp) was convicted of a crime for which he did not commit."

That is the claim in a motion filed in court by Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark in Idaho Falls Thursday.

Seventh District Judge Alan Stephens has scheduled hearings next Wednesday, July 17, on a defense motion seeking post-conviction relief for Tapp. You can read more about the case here. That hearing begins at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Clark's motion outlines "new, credible material evidence creating a reasonable likelihood that a convicted defendant did not commit an offense of which the defendant was convicted" during a new police investigation into the murder of Angie Dodge.

That evidence includes proof that Brian L. Dripps, Sr. was the likely source of DNA evidence found at the murder scene.

A sample of DNA surreptitiously obtained from Dripps confirmed that he was a match to various items of DNA evidence at the scene.

The motion further states Dripps admitted to the rape and murder of Angie Dodge during a police interview and that additional investigation has supported those statements.

In the motion, Clark requests the Court set aside Tapp's jury verdict and vacate the judgment of conviction.

You can read the entire motion HERE.