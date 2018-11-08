Reward offered for information about missing person

Richard "Bub" Poulton

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Cassia County Sheriff's Office reports 66-year-old Richard “Bub” Poulton of Oakley, Idaho was last seen by Cassia Sheriff's deputies at home in Oakley on Saturday, Oct. 20.

On Sunday morning, Poulton's vehicle was found high centered in a beet field, at 700 W. Milner Road.

Police say he suffers from a mental condition and may be disoriented about where he is.

Poulton is described as 5 foot 9 inches weighing 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials do not know what clothing he was last wearing.

If you've seen him, call the Cassia Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 ext. #1, your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to his recovery is being offered. That is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers and $4,000 reward from the family.