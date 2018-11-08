KIFI Breaking News

Reward offered for information about missing person

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 04:34 PM MST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 05:28 PM MST

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Cassia County Sheriff's Office reports 66-year-old Richard “Bub” Poulton of Oakley, Idaho was last seen by Cassia Sheriff's deputies at home in Oakley on Saturday, Oct. 20.

On Sunday morning, Poulton's vehicle was found high centered in a beet field, at 700 W. Milner Road.

Police say he suffers from a mental condition and may be disoriented about where he is.

Poulton is described as 5 foot 9 inches weighing 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials do not know what clothing he was last wearing.

If you've seen him, call the Cassia Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 ext. #1, your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to his recovery is being offered. That is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers and $4,000 reward from the family.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories