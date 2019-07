MGN Online

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports all lanes are open.

___

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15.

The accident is located at milepost 95, about two miles past the north Blackfoot exit. The right lane of traffic is blocked and backing up in the area.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will update the story as more information becomes available.