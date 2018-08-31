KIFI Breaking News

Soda Springs man hospitalized after semi vs vehicle accident

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:10 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 05:30 PM MDT

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports a Soda Springs man was hospitalized after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck trailer at 11:56 a.m. Friday on Highway 34 near Milepost 61.

Officials say Brian Brewer, 33, of Soda Springs was driving a sedan and Howard Martin, 57, of Twin Falls was driving the semi-truck trailer.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, emergency medical services, extrication, AirIdaho and search and rescue were called to the scene.

Brewer was transported to the Caribou Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. 

