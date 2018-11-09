Suspect arrested for assaulting truck driver

Stormy Adakai

Stormy Adakai

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Police Department arrested 23-year-old Stormy Adakai of Fort Hall Thursday afternoon after he confessed to assaulting truck driver Amos Phillips on Sept. 3.

According to Chief of Police Pat Teton, “Through our investigation work, we discovered that Stormy Adakai was identified, the same night of the assault, to have been at a residence with blood on his face and clothes and told a witness that he assaulted a truck driver with a rock.”

The Fort Hall Police and FBI say Adakaia admitted to assaulting Phillips at the T.P. Gas station in an attempt to get money from Phillips.

Amos Phillips

Amos Phillips

Adakai also admitted to owning the black ball cap that was found at the scene.

The case will be forwarded to the Tribal Prosecutor’s Office for charges in Tribal Court and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for federal charges.