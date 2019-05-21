Teenager succumbed to injuries after explosion The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 14-year-old Carson Eva of Monday's incident succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center shortly after arriving Monday afternoon. [ + - ] The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 14-year-old Carson Eva of Monday's incident succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center shortly after arriving Monday afternoon. [ + - ] The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 14-year-old Carson Eva of Monday's incident succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center shortly after arriving Monday afternoon. [ + - ]

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5/21/19: The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 14-year-old Carson Eva of Monday's incident succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center shortly after arriving Monday afternoon.

So far, deputies have determined the two boys were using powders and materials in a backyard shed to construct a small homemade gun or cannon that would launch a small projectile.

During this process, an explosion occurred causing a piece of wood to penetrate the victim’s chest that ultimately led to the fatal injury.

The victim’s mother and arriving deputies attempted first aid and CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe account, "He was an amazingly positive roll model to all of his friends and was constantly convincing his friends to join him at bible study and a little fellowship in karate. His heart for God was sometimes what adults wish they could have. He loved friends and saw the value in everyone he came across, he was ahead of his age and used that to influence younger kids to challenge themselves and open their hearts. He absolutely loved his mom, dad, and little brother. He would help his dad constantly with their family business and encourage his friends to come “earn some money”. Carson will be remembered as the giant seventh grader with a heart of gold, a little redneck, abundant nature, and an undying love for friends."

ORIGINAL:

An Ammon teenager is in the hospital following a small explosion at 4:10 p.m. Monday on Rosedale St.

Bonneville County Sergeant Bryan Lovell confirmed a teenager has been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Lovell said two teenagers were playing with two powders which caused an explosion.

A piece of wood impaled the teenager and caused a significant wound to the chest.

Due to the boy's age, a medical condition was not released.

Investigators are currently at Rosedale and Sunnyside just east of Hillcrest High School. They are still trying to determine the powders.

Police say there is no fire danger and the location is secure.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause.