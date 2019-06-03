Tornado warnings issued Sunday afternoon

Photo courtesy: Mike Storer near the Bone store.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in areas of Bingham and Bonneville counties on Sunday afternoon.

The alert went into effect around 4 p.m. and was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m.

The National Warning Service says, "The storm near Bone which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire."

KIFI Chief Meteorologist Michael Coats says, this was a small rope tornado.

Several viewers across the area have reported seeing the funnel clouds and sent in pictures/videos. There have been no reports of damage.