$100K motorcycle being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A historic motorcycle is being repaired in Idaho Falls.

The 1970 Egli-Vincent tribute bike was brought into to Legend Cycle, where it is to be repaired by the shop's owner Brian St. John.

Working on a British motorcycle isn't everyone's specialty, which is why the owner of the bike who lives in Park City, brought it all the way to Idaho Falls.

The bike took two years to make in the UK and is estimated to cost around $100,000.

Although it's not an original, it is still referred to as an 'industrial piece of art.'

"The Egli-Vincent, they built from 1967 to about 1972. They built only about a hundred of them and this one isn't an original Egli-Vincent but it's a tribute bike. It's titled as a 1970 Egli-Vincent because it has a 1970 import documentation from the UK," said the owner of Legend Cycle, Brian St. John.

To have the bike made, the owner had to go through three different companies in the UK.