1 killed, another injured in snowmobile crash

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 04:37 PM MST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 05:56 PM MST

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) - A sport utility vehicle struck a snowmobile that failed to stop at a stop sign in the town of West Yellowstone, killing one rider and critically injuring another.
 
West Yellowstone Police Chief Scott Newell says the collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
 
Newell says one rider was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and is it critical condition. The other rider died at the scene.
 
Newell says the riders were on vacation from out-of-state and had rented a snowmobile from a West Yellowstone business. Their names haven't been released.
 
Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


