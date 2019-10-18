2 mule deer bucks left to waste in separate incidents in Caribou County

MGN Online

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two separate incidents of waste of big game in Caribou County.

Sometime between October 10 and October 12, a 3 X 3 mule deer buck was shot with a rifle and left to waste south of Blackfoot Reservoir in Unit 72. A member of the public discovered the deer approximately 100 yards off of China Cap Road.

A member of the public also reported a 2-point mule deer buck left to waste in Unit 74 approximately 60 yards off of Mountain View Road, six miles west of Grace. The deer was shot with a rifle sometime between October 10 and October 13.

If you have any information related to either of these incidents, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Joshua Leal at 208-390-1624 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.