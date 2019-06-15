3 hospitalized after crash near Swan Valley

MGN Online

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three individuals were hospitalized after Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on SH-31 at milepost 1.5, near Swan Valley Friday around 10 a.m.

ISP reports 73-year-old Charles Rice of Fairview, North Carolina was driving southbound in a 2019 Kia Niro, and 22-year-old Jacob Cohen of Missoula, Montana was driving northbound in a 2005 Subaru Outback. Officials say the Kia crossed the center line, and the vehicles collided.

An ambulance transported Rice, his passenger 71-year-old Sharon Rice of Fairview, North Carolina and Cohen to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Both Charles and Sharon Rice were wearing seatbelts. ISP said it is unknown at this time if Cohen was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and the Swan Valley Fire Department.