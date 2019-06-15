A historic WWII plane will arrive to Idaho Falls on Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you see a Boeing B-17 flying around Idaho Falls on Monday, don't be alarmed.

The historic World War II Bomber, 'Sentimental Journey', from the Commemorative Air Force Airbase in Arizona will be in town June 17th to the 23rd at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

It's one of one 10 B-17G Bombers in the world still flying today, out of the 13,000 produced.

The aircraft will be available for tours:

Monday, Friday, and Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9a.m. to 6p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family.

Flights are $850 in the Bombardier seat and $425 in the Gunner/Radio room seat.

Tours and flights can be booked on site or online here.