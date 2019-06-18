Shelley man out on bail after hiding his grandmother's death for 5 years

Shelley man out on bail after hiding his grandmothers death for 5 years

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The woman, Naoma Ware was reported as a missing person after a woman realized no one knew her whereabouts, and she couldn't notify her that her daughter Danielle Howell had passed away on 11/19/18.

Harley Howell and father Doug Howell were both charged with adult abuse and/or neglect of a vulnerable adult, and Harley was also charged with failure to report a death.

Ware was Harley's grandmother and Danielle was his mother.

Harley told the detective that in October 2014, he pushed Ware in her room and kicked her in her hip and left the room.

The next morning, Harley and Danielle found Ware on the floor dead.

Harley said that Danielle was worried she would get in trouble because Ware looked malnourished, so they decided to hide the body.

Harley left Ware's body in a closet for two months, and after her body began to smell he moved her to a shed in the yard where she stayed a couple of weeks.

Then she was moved into a crawl space under the house, where after Harley put her in a duck pen behind the house while Danielle began to dig a hole.

In the probable cause, Harley said he finished digging the hole and covered Ware up with dirt.

He also said in one part of his interview with the detective, "I killed her."

Harley was released on Friday after paying a $1,000 bond and Doug was also released without having to pay bail.

A Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for both cases on June 27 at 8:30 a.m. in the Bingham County Courthouse.