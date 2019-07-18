Annual senior golf tournament sees large turnout

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The wind did not stop 163 people from playing in the annual Fairwinds Senior Golf Scramble at the Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

"The day started several years ago by Ken Madsen," said Jon Potter, the general manager at Fairwinds Senior Living in Idaho Falls.

Madsen was the previous general manager at Fairwinds Senior Living. The Fairwinds Senior Golf Scramble was a way for Madsen to get seniors around town out and about.

"It started before Ken even started working (at Fairwinds Senior Living)," Potter said. "He started this golf tournament."

The tournament is now in memory of Mudsen. In his honor the tournament picks local charities to help raise money for. This year it is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Haven.

"We hope if we reach our goal we'll be able to raise about $10,000," Potter said. "$5,000 for each one of them."

For some that participate, it is a tradition.

"We've been participating in this tournament for five or six years," said Bob Mousaw.

It is also a chance for many to give back to the community around them.

"I think one of the things I like about this town is its a very generous town," said Steve Priebe, the president of the Idaho Falls Senior Men's Golf Association. "They give to a lot of local charities, both in money and time."

Of course, who doesn't mind spending a beautiful summer day hitting some balls around at the golf course.

"Plus we get a day of fun and you can't beat this, except maybe the wind but the weather is absolutely fantastic," Mousaw said.

Once the tournament is over, people will make their way to the Fairwinds Senior Living for a dinner on Thursday at 6 p.m.

To help donate, you can visit Fairwinds Senior Living at 3310 Valencia Dr. in Idaho Falls.