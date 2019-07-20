Better Business Bureau reminding people to read terms and conditions carefully

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The phone app, Faceapp, has been making headlines about its privacy concerns recently. The Better Business Bureau says this is a wake up call for many when downloading phone applications.

The Better Business Bureau said that people need to be careful what permissions they are giving applications. Whether it be access to a phones camera roll or location, people may not know what the app is doing with those permissions.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding users to always proofread the terms and conditions.

"We have seen trends in the past with other apps causing issues," said Jeremy Johnson, the southeastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau. "We just want to warn people to be careful, understand the permissions, understand what you are giving access to and be a little weary before you just download quickly."

Johnson said that the Better Business Bureau have not had any reports involving Faceapp.