Boise based construction company expands into Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Expanding opportunities has lured one Boise based construction company to open its first office in Idaho Falls.

McALVAIN Companies Inc. provides construction management, general contracting, design-build and concrete services.

The 40-year-old company is not really new to our area. They built the Edwards Theater, BYU-Idaho Central Energy Facility, the Broadway Mixed-use Office in Idaho Falls, and more. With the opportunities here, McALVAIN said opening an office in town was an easy decision.

"Idaho Falls, the markets that we're seeing, the growth that we're seeing, there's a lot of opportunities in Idaho Falls, it's a great community. It's a great corridor from the east to the west, there's a lot of agricultural growth in here, hospital growth around here. We just see the need for it, and we see an opportunity here," said McALVAIN head of operations, Torry McAlvain.

McALVAIN says they're not working on any projects in our area right now, but there are some they are looking at, that they don't want to publicize just yet.

