Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is asking for public's help finding missing man

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man in Bonneville County.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for Brian Paul Wulf, 59, of Bonneville County. Wulf's neighbors said they last saw him leave his home around 7 a.m. Saturday. He was in a Black Ford Econoline van that has the license plate number 8BJE236 and has the words "HOUSE DOCTOR" in green letters on the side.

Wulf was supposed to meet a family member Saturday afternoon but they could not get in contact with him. The Sheriff's Office said it is uncharacteristic for Wulf to not be in contact with his family.

Wulf is 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies ask anyone with information about Wulf's location to call dispatch at 208-529-1200.