Career Mentoring Day give students an inside look into their dream job

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Walking in the shoes of someone else can be enlightening, especially when that person holds your dream job.

Well this week, local students from five different school districts had the opportunity to do just that for career mentoring day.

It was organized by the Idaho Falls Community Transition Team, who works with students as they transition into the adult world.

26 students got to shadow businesses throughout our area working in the field of education, mechanics, psychology, construction, and many more.

"The goal is to really just help students get some information that helps them make decisions. Maybe they do something that they really like, we've also had situations where they go 'hmm' that is not something I want to do, which is also great information, so they don't waste their time doing that later," said Idaho Falls Community Transition Team facilitator, Beth Eloe-Reep.

Friday, the group celebrated their career day with an awards' luncheon at the College of Eastern Idaho. Lunch was donated by Olive Garden and served by the employees of Cargill.