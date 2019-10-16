CBD products now delivered to your home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - First it was Amazon, and then local grocery stores. And now you can have CBD products created locally and delivered to your home.

Snake River Solace announced Tuesday it will not only deliver to your home, but you can call or email orders in, and they'll bring it out to your car.

"We're offering delivery for the first time," said owner Cody Hellickson. "This industry is expanding. So we want to give the opportunity to deliver this in home to people in the local community house. Also, we are trending like Walmart and everywhere else. We're doing in store pick up. So people can order online and it will be ready for them when they come in. Kind of shorten the wait time too."

Helickson says he did this because a lot of people who could benefit from CBD oil are too crippled up to get in and out of the store.

This takes the challenge of the stairs out of the picture. The store also takes credit cards now.

Hellickson says he is also taking the industrial hemp program at Oregon State University online to learn more about growing hemp for textile fiber plants.