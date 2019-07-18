City plans to continue upgrade in its South Boulevard Project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Idaho Falls has plans to continue upgrades on its South Boulevard Project.

The proposed changes would add one additional lane on South Boulevard from 18th Street to 21st Street, similar to what is already the case going northbound.

The plan is to widen the road enough to put in the second lane going south. There are some trees in the right-of-way that would need to be replaced with different sized trees.

The project is still in early stages. The city has applied for federal funding for this section of road.

"We are constantly trying to anticipate the problems that are ahead," said Kent Fugal, the city engineer for Idaho Falls. "A lot of the things that we do are based on immediate problems and a lot of times what we see coming."

There is a public meeting planned for 6 p.m. Aug.15, at the Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo. After the meeting, all public comments will be sent to City Council members for review.

The city asks that comments be sent via email to ifeng@idahofallsidaho.gov., or by mail to City of Idaho Falls, Public Works Department, P.O. Box 50220, Idaho Falls, ID 83405.

The deadline for comments is Aug. 12.

For more information on the South Boulevard Project, click HERE.