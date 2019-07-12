Details of investigation into Stephanie Eldredge murder case

Details in Stephanie Eldredge case

Related Stories Man charged for murder of Stephanie Eldredge appears in court

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kenneth Ryan Jones appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Bonneville County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Jones is being charged with the 2007 murder of Idaho Falls woman Stephanie Eldredge.

Details of the case were made public in a probable cause affidavit.

An Idaho Falls police officer, Sgt. Jessica Marley, described the evidence in an affidavit that connected 30-year-old Jones to Eldredge's murder.

Eldredge was reported missing Aug. 20, 2007. When her family came home, they found her baby alone. Family and friends all said that Eldredge would never leave the baby alone.

Police began interviewing those closest to Eldredge. That included her boyfriend, Michael Jimenez, the father of the baby; his mother, Linette Theisen; and his half-brother, Jones.

The probable cause document said that it was "apparent" Jones was not being truthful in his interviews. The document showed several times that Jones changed his story.

The day of Eldredge's disappearance, Jones said he went to work. No one from his place of employment saw him there, and there was no record of him clocking in.

Jones later said that he had actually gone to buy marijuana from a friend. His friend said that Jones never came by that day and could not remember the last time he was even at his residence.

In the probable cause document, it shows that Jones claimed to "never" argue with Eldredge. Again, Jones changed his story and said he argued with Eldredge the morning she disappeared.

The affidavit also mentions that police and family members saw scratches on Jones. Jones said they were from branches on a bush. Police said that the way he described getting the scratches did not match up with how the scratches appeared.

In later interviews with investigators, Jimenez remembered seeing Jones at the intersection of Ammon Road and Sunnyside Road on Aug. 20, 2007. He said that Jones turned east. It was also the same way to the foothills where Eldredge's body was found.

A man told police that Jones admitted to the murder when they were in jail together. The inmate said that Jones told him how he did it.

Years later, Jones told police that he did not tell the inmate anything. Police interviewed the same inmate years later, and his story stayed consistent.

In 2007, Jones' car was searched. Police found strands of hair and black electrical tape.

The hair was tested, and the result was that the hair could belong to Eldredge or anyone related to her mother.

When Eldredge's body was found, she was wrapped in black electrical tape.

In the probable cause document, Marley wrote that from the investigation, law enforcement had gathered enough evidence to name Jones as the person responsible for the murder of Eldredge.